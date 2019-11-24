Monks, van driver killed in central Vietnam accident

The van with 12 monk passengers was smashed by the collision on Highway 1 in Mo Duc District, Binh Dinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Linh.

The accident took place Sunday on a Highway 1 section in the central province amidst heavy rain.

The truck was reversing when the van, carrying 12 monks of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to Quang Ngai Province, collided with it. The collision crushed the entire front part of the van and the truck was pushed into a rice field on the side.

Ho Duy Thai, 45, the van's driver and a monk died on the spot, while another monk was pronounced dead at the hospital. The remaining victims are undergoing treatment in the hospital’s emergency ward.

A monk with head injury is treated at the Quang Ngai General Hospital after Sunday’s accident in Binh Dinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Tran.

Doctor Le Thi Thu Ha at the emergency department of Quang Ngai General Hospital, said eight monks have suffered from multiple injuries while the remaining victims in the van and those in the truck have broken legs, arms, lungs and liver injuries.

Nun Binh Yen, who was part of the group but traveling in a different van, said they were going to a ceremony at a temple in Son Tinh District, Quang Ngai Province.

"We split into two cars, the monks went in the 16-seat van, the three of us nuns were in a smaller car driving behind them and saw the accident. We are all shocked."

Mo Duc District authorities said they were in the process of identifying the victims.