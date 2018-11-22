VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Monk chases, captures pagoda thieves in southern Vietnam

By Quang Binh, Thanh Huyen   November 22, 2018 | 08:45 pm GMT+7

A security camera has captured footage of a monk chasing thieves with a dustpan at a pagoda in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Monk chases, captures pagoda thieves in southern Vietnam
 
 

Monk chases, captures pagoda thieves in southern Vietnam

Thich Chuc Minh, head monk of the Van Phuong pagoda, was getting ready for lunch when he noticed four people entering the pagoda and acting in a suspicious manner last Saturday.

He said that he saw a woman stay in front to guard their vehicles, while three men entered the pagoda and walked around as if they were worshipers, before entering the main building where the donation box was kept.

Not long after, the monk noticed the security camera was adjusted and pointed downwards. He quickly checked the video footage and saw that the men were stealing money.

Camera footage shows that the thieves used a taped ruler to remove money from a box.

"That is worshippers’ donation money," the monk said.

He gave chase to the robbers with a dustpan in one hand.

Thich Chuc Minh told the media that he "knocked down one man and locked his hands behind the back."

Further details of the incident are not available. The police have been informed and are investigating the case.

It is estimated that over 70 percent of the Vietnamese population are either Buddhist or follow Buddhist practices.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ba Ria-Vung Tau monks thieves Buddhism religions crimes
 
Read more
Vietnamese sex worker jailed in Brunei

Vietnamese sex worker jailed in Brunei

Japanese contractor may stop work on Saigon metro line

Japanese contractor may stop work on Saigon metro line

Vietnam denounces Taiwan's live-fire drills on Spratly Archipelago

Vietnam denounces Taiwan's live-fire drills on Spratly Archipelago

Vietnamese-Australian suspect in strawberry needle scare granted bail

Vietnamese-Australian suspect in strawberry needle scare granted bail

Vietnam on high alert as tropical storm approaches south central region

Vietnam on high alert as tropical storm approaches south central region

‘The Terminal’ drama ends, Vietnam sends Lesotho man home

‘The Terminal’ drama ends, Vietnam sends Lesotho man home

Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

Vietnam's V-League 1 gets Best Developing League of the Year award

 
go to top