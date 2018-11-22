Monk chases, captures pagoda thieves in southern Vietnam Monk chases, captures pagoda thieves in southern Vietnam

Thich Chuc Minh, head monk of the Van Phuong pagoda, was getting ready for lunch when he noticed four people entering the pagoda and acting in a suspicious manner last Saturday.

He said that he saw a woman stay in front to guard their vehicles, while three men entered the pagoda and walked around as if they were worshipers, before entering the main building where the donation box was kept.

Not long after, the monk noticed the security camera was adjusted and pointed downwards. He quickly checked the video footage and saw that the men were stealing money.

Camera footage shows that the thieves used a taped ruler to remove money from a box.

"That is worshippers’ donation money," the monk said.

He gave chase to the robbers with a dustpan in one hand.

Thich Chuc Minh told the media that he "knocked down one man and locked his hands behind the back."

Further details of the incident are not available. The police have been informed and are investigating the case.

It is estimated that over 70 percent of the Vietnamese population are either Buddhist or follow Buddhist practices.