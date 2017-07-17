VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Monday blues get worse for Hanoians as Storm Talas hits

By Staff reporters   July 17, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Non-stop rain submerged the streets and many people started the week wading through muddy, trash-filled water.

tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed

Vehicles try to avoid the floods on Monday morning. Many of the city’s streets were 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) under water after tropical storm Talas made landfall early in the morning.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-1

A cop carries a woman across a flooded street.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-2

Plastic stools are hung on a motorbike on Ta Hien Street in Hoan Kiem District to stop them floating away.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-3

It’s obviously not a good day for a wedding party.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-4

A woman pushes her motorbike through a flooded road with a warning sign behind her. Rainfall reached more than 120 mm on many streets in Hanoi on Monday morning.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-5

Some trash bins were knocked over by the torrent, and traffic police had reported 28 flood spots by noon.
tropical-storm-talas-adds-to-monday-blues-for-many-in-hanoi-ed-6

The good news is no trees were uprooted unlike previous stormy days. Talas was the second storm to form off the Vietnamese coast this year and the first to make landfall in the country.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam flood storm Talas
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top