Monday blues get worse for Hanoians as Storm Talas hits

Vehicles try to avoid the floods on Monday morning. Many of the city’s streets were 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) under water after tropical storm Talas made landfall early in the morning.
A cop carries a woman across a flooded street.
Plastic stools are hung on a motorbike on Ta Hien Street in Hoan Kiem District to stop them floating away.
It’s obviously not a good day for a wedding party.
A woman pushes her motorbike through a flooded road with a warning sign behind her. Rainfall reached more than 120 mm on many streets in Hanoi on Monday morning.
Some trash bins were knocked over by the torrent, and traffic police had reported 28 flood spots by noon.
The good news is no trees were uprooted unlike previous stormy days. Talas was the second storm to form off the Vietnamese coast this year and the first to make landfall in the country.