VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport

By Phan Anh   August 27, 2019 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
Mobile stairs punch hole in Vietnam Airlines plane at Saigon airport
A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (Reg VN-A870) taxis on runway of Tan Son Nhat Airport, HCMC, April 29, 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/Duc Huy Nguyen.

A mobile boarding ramp accidentally punched a hole in a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Saigon airport last week.

The plane was waiting to leave for Osaka, Japan, from Tan Son Nhat Airport on August 21 when the driver of the vehicle towing the ramp apparently lost control and struck it, leaving a 20cm x 20cm hole on its fuselage.

The ramp was managed by the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited.

The flight had to be postponed by a day and the aircraft has been sent for repairs and checks.

The Southern Airports Authority (SAA) and other relevant agencies have asked the driver and other personnel for a report.

The driver, who has not been named, said the vehicle "suddenly shifted gears" and crashed into the plane.

He did not test positive for alcohol, the SAA said.

As of Tuesday the repairs have not been completed.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese airline Vietnam Airlines Boeing plane airport Saigon Tan Son Nhat HCMC Ho Chi Minh flight
 
Read more
28 Chinese deported for running fake stock exchange

28 Chinese deported for running fake stock exchange

Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport

Driver fined for cutting in front of moving plane at Saigon airport

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Bus monitor faces manslaughter charge in Hanoi schoolboy death

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

Pentagon accuses China of breaking commitment to peace in South China Sea

Pentagon accuses China of breaking commitment to peace in South China Sea

Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

 
go to top