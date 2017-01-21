VnExpress International
Military chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Ho Chi Minh City

By VnExpress   January 21, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
The smoke can be seen 10 kilometers away. Photo by VnExpress

No casualties were reported but explosions damaged several houses.

A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse managed by the Vietnamese military in Ho Chi Minh City early on Saturday morning.

The storage depot in District 9 went up in flames at 5:30 a.m., with smoke rising to nearly 100 meters and visible from 10 kilometers away. Several explosions added to the chaos.

“I was woken by the sounds of explosions and people screaming in the neighborhood,” a local said. “Things were thrown up in the air and fell through people’s roofs.”

It took two hours to extinguish the fire.

No casualties have been reported, but authorities are still assessing the damage and investigating the cause.

