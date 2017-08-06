Midnight fire rages at ancient church in Northern Vietnam

A fire broke out at an ancient church in the northern province of Nam Dinh on Saturday night.

It took firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze, and four fire trucks were sent to the scene.

The fire started in a storeroom containing flammable cloth and books, according to authorities. Trung Lao Church is famous for its wooden architecture, much of which was destroyed in the blaze.

Investigators suspect an electrical short circuit was to blame.

Deadly fires are common in Vietnam and are generally blamed on a lack of fire-safety measures.

Trung Lao Church was built in 1596 and later renovated in 1888 in an oriental style. It is popular among tourists for its unique architecture.

The church before the fire.

The church in flames.