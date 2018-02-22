Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman

A Vietnamese woman was killed after alleged rape in England last August but two suspects have denied charges. Illustration photo by Reuters

The trial of two men accused of raping and killing a Vietnamese woman began in England on Wednesday, with prosecutors describing the incident as a “terrifying” and “violent” ordeal, media reports said.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall allegedly held Quyen Ngoc Nguyen captive, forced her to hand over her bank details, raped and then burned her while she was probably still alive last August, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Nguyen, a 28-year-old nail bar worker and single mother of a four-year-old boy, was killed for “depraved sexual lust and financial greed,” prosecutors said, as cited by Chronicle Live.

Her body was found in the back of her Audi five hours after she was captured on CCTV camera arriving at the home that Unwin, 40, and McFall, 51, shared in northeast England.

CCTV also showed the two men moving her body, and Unwin carrying a petrol can, a prosecutor said, as cited by Belfast Live.

The duo were involved in property maintenance and Nguyen was looking for a tenancy, although the precise purpose of her visit was unclear, prosecutors said.

The victim’s DNA was found on McFall’s gun at the house, as well as on Unwin’s lounge pants and McFall’s underwear, the jury heard.

Her bank cards and money withdrawn from her account were also found at the house.

Prosecutors said the two men had discussed raping a Vietnamese woman through a series of messages.

Both men have denied rape and murder.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.