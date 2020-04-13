VnExpress International
Mekong Delta province discharges Covid-19 patient

By Le Nga   April 13, 2020 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
"Patient 155" poses with the medical staff at Bac Lieu Province after recovering from Covid-19, April 13, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Bac Lieu General Hospital.

A Covid-19 patient in the Mekong Delta's Bac Lieu Province was discharged Monday, bringing the national tally of active cases down to 117.

"Patient 155" is a 21-year-old woman from the northern province of Hung Yen who returned from the U.K. on March 22. With international flights to Hanoi and HCMC suspended, she landed at the Can Tho Airport in the Mekong Delta.

Asymptomatic on arrival, she was quarantined at the Bac Lieu Province's Military School. She was confirmed positive on March 27 and treated at the provincial General Hospital. After treatment, she tested negative for the novel coronavirus repeatedly from April 3 to April 9, the Health Ministry said. She would continue to be isolated and have her health monitored for the next 14 days, the ministry added.

Vietnam has confirmed 262 Covid-19 cases so far, and 145, including the latest case, have been discharged from hospitals. Bac Lieu itself is treating two other patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far claimed the lives of more than 114,600 people as it affected 210 countries and territories.

