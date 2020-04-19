Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

The patients, both Vietnamese students in the U.K., were treated at the Bac Lieu General Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

"Patient 156," 21, a resident of the Mekong Delta's Tra Vinh Province, flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 23 and was confirmed positive on March 27.

"Patient 241" is a 20-year-old man from Saigon's District 2, who’d flown in from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 22. He was confirmed positive on April 5.

Following the two discharges, Bac Lieu has no active Covid-19 cases left.

Of the 268 Covid-19 cases confirmed so far, Vietnam has discharged 203 and recorded no new infection in the last three days.