Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

By Le Nga   April 19, 2020 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
A recovered Covid-19 patient (L) holds up his health certificate as he is discharged from Bac Lieu General Hospital in Bac Lieu Province, April 19, 2020. Photo courtesy of Bac Lieu General Hospital.

Two Covid-19 patients in the Mekong Delta's Bac Lieu Province were discharged Sunday, bringing the national tally of active cases down to 65.

The patients, both Vietnamese students in the U.K., were treated at the Bac Lieu General Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

"Patient 156," 21, a resident of the Mekong Delta's Tra Vinh Province, flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 23 and was confirmed positive on March 27.

"Patient 241" is a 20-year-old man from Saigon's District 2, who’d flown in from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 22. He was confirmed positive on April 5.

Following the two discharges, Bac Lieu has no active Covid-19 cases left.

Of the 268 Covid-19 cases confirmed so far, Vietnam has discharged 203 and recorded no new infection in the last three days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and the reported death toll has crossed 160,900.

