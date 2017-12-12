VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Massive fire leaves Vietnamese beach town in the dark

By Staff reporters   December 12, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7

The fire reportedly started in a scrap warehouse in Vung Tau, and has been raging for nearly six hours.

[Video by Nguyen Khoa]

A huge fire has been raging for hours in the southern beach town of Vung Tau, causing widespread power outages.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started at around 9:30 a.m. and was still burning at 3 p.m., despite 10 fire trucks being sent to the scene.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper said the fire started in a scrap warehouse belonging to a Chinese national.

Flammable materials and strong winds have helped the fire to spread quickly.

It has already taken down two high voltage power pylons, leading to a blackout across the town, which is outside Saigon and home to 450,000 people.

Smoke columns of around 100 meters (330 feet) high could be seen from 10 kilometers away, according to a Thanh Nien (Young People) report.

No casualties or damage estimates have been reported.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vung Tau fire power cut accidents
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top