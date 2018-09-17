Massive blaze engulfs six buildings near Hanoi pediatrics hospital

The first house caught fire at approximately 6pm and just thirty minutes later, the blaze had spread to five stores nearby. The stores mostly sell mattresses and wood products.
|
The original house caught fire at 6pm. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.
Massive flames and a black column of smoke are rising from the buildings, which are just a few meters away from the National Hospital of Pediatrics and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
|
Flames and a huge column of black smoke rises from the site. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh
Police and firefighting units have been deployed and are fighting the fire. The entire street has been barricaded, causing severe traffic jams in the vicinity.
As of 7:30pm, the fire has been put under control.