Massive blaze engulfs six buildings near Hanoi pediatrics hospital

By Staff reporters   September 17, 2018 | 08:03 pm GMT+7
Six building on De La Thanh Street, Hanoi caught fire at 6pm on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

At least six buildings are engulfed in massive fire that spread from a house on De La Thanh Street in Dong Da District.

The first house caught fire at approximately 6pm and just thirty minutes later, the blaze had spread to five stores nearby. The stores mostly sell mattresses and wood products.

The original house catches fire at 6pm. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The original house caught fire at 6pm. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Massive flames and a black column of smoke are rising from the buildings, which are just a few meters away from the National Hospital of Pediatrics and the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

A column of smokes rises as flames rage on the ground. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

Flames and a huge column of black smoke rises from the site. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

Police and firefighting units have been deployed and are fighting the fire. The entire street has been barricaded, causing severe traffic jams in the vicinity.

As of 7:30pm, the fire has been put under control.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi fire flame accident firefighting
 
