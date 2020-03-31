Maskless drivers affirm health via push-ups

In the past few days, netizens across Vietnam have shared a video showing two men doing push-ups by the side of Ha Noi-Bac Giang Expressway as a traffic officer stands counting nearby.

Colonel Do Van Tuyen, head of Bac Giang Province traffic police, was told by his officers the three drivers had in fact requested to do the push-ups.

The three were caught stopping along the expressway connecting Hanoi with Bac Giang Province that lies 60 km to the northeast last Saturday while taking South Korean experts to work at Van Trung Industrial Park in Viet Yen District.

They said the road leading to the park is crowded, and thus stopped along the expressway to let their passengers walk to work.

Aside from violating traffic regulations, the drivers were questioned by traffic police for not wearing masks.

Vietnam currently regulates everyone wears masks when going out to contain the new coronavirus. Failure to do so is punishable by fines of VND100,000-300,000 ($4.3-12.8).

The drivers responded saying they were all healthy and promised they would take the warning seriously.

As proof, the three suggested police let them do push-ups on the spot, as caught on camera.

Police, who refused a bribe, warned them not to repeat the incident.

The traffic department has yet to decide how to deal with the officers involved.

In Vietnam, drivers could face fines of VND6-8 million ($250-340) and have their driving licenses taken for two-four months for pulling over on expressways.