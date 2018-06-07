Manchester United star plays featherball with fans in Vietnam

Manchester United’s Chris Smalling tried out his football skills on a shuttlecock on the banks of the Hoan Kiem Lake on Thursday.

As the center-back for the team most popular among football crazy Vietnamese fans, Smalling was mobbed by fans and the press on his arrival.

Smalling, 28, who chose his non-selection in the England World Cup 2018 squad to take a vacation with his wife, visited Thailand before coming to Vietnam.

Here are some images of his trip to Vietnam:

Chris playing street featherball with a local fan on the sidewalk of Hoan Kiem Lake.

His wife, model Sam Cooke, traveled along and also shared many images of them discovering the streets of Hanoi, riding bikes through the outer villages and enjoying the rustic atmosphere.