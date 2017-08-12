man-turns-rooftop-into-dance-floor-in-southern-vietnam

The man sings and dances while on the roof. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Locals in the southern city of Can Tho were shocked to see a man climb up a rooftop in Phong Dien District on Friday morning.

The man, believed to be around 30 years old, then proceeded to babble, sing and dance as he walked back and forth on the inclined roof.

Local authorities provided him with a ladder and tried to persuade him to come down. However, the man responded by picking up roof tiles and throwing them at the people below.

Authorities also shut down electricity in the area and evacuated residents of the house he was walking on to ensure his safety.

The man eventually climbed down himself after spending nearly 10 hours on the roof, and police immediately detained him.

The man climbed down after nearly 10 hours on the roof. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long.

“We suspect he's under the influence of drugs,” a police officer said.

In May, a 28-year-old drug user climbed a power pole in Hanoi and refused to come down. In April, a 23-year-old man also spent hours walking on a power cable in Ho Chi Minh City while under the influence of drugs. Both men were eventually rescued and reached the ground safely.