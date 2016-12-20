VnExpress International
Man stabs girlfriend before turning knife on himself on Saigon street

By Son Hoa   December 20, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

The girl is in a critical condition while the man is in police custody.

A young man stabbed his girlfriend with a knife before turning the weapon on himself in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

man-stabs-girlfriend-before-turning-knife-on-himself-on-saigon-street

The scene of the incident. Photo by A.X

A witness said that he saw a young couple walking on Ton Duc Thang Street in central District 1 when the man suddenly grabbed her by the neck.

After a brief struggle, he pulled a knife and stabbed the girl before stabbing himself. The girl is in a critical condition in a local hospital, while the boy, who suffered less serious injuries, is in police custody.

“They are so young. I saw the girl crying a lot before the incident,” a street vendor said. “Things happened so fast that nobody could do anything.”

man-stabs-girlfriend-before-turning-knife-on-himself-on-saigon-street-1

Police examining the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

The incident is under further investigation.

