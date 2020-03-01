VnExpress International
Man stabbed in fight unknowingly carries blade inside leg for three years

By Le Phuong   March 1, 2020 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
A 10-centimeter blade found in a man's leg in Ho Chi Minh City, February 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics.

Saigon doctors have found a blade stuck unnoticed in a leg of a man who'd been stabbed three years ago in a fight.

The doctors found a 10-cm-long blade after a 27-year-old man from the southern province of Hau Giang came to the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics, complaining of unexplained pains in one of his legs. An X-ray revealed the blade.

He told doctors that he’d been stabbed during a fight three years ago, but never realized the blade had broken from the knife and lodged in his leg near the ankle.

After the fight, the man had his wound stitched, and had a 1.5 cm scar from it. He went on with his life as usual before feeling the pain recently.

Tran Chi Khoi, a doctor at the HCMC hospital, said that the patient was able to move for such a long time because the blade had gone through without damaging nerves, blood vessels and tendons.

An X-ray scan of a mans leg wherein a blade has been stuck for three years. Photo courtesy of HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics.

An X-ray scan of a man's leg wherein a blade has been stuck for three years. Photo courtesy of HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics.

The unnamed patient was lucky that the wound developed no infection, which often happens in cases like this, and could have prove fatal, Khoi said.

Doctors have performed a surgery to remove the blade, he added.

