Man returning from Malaysia is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

By Le Nga   June 12, 2020 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
Medical staff collect blood samples for the novel coronavirus testing in Hanoi's Me Linh District, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

A 37-year-old man returning from Malaysia tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday evening, taking Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally to 333. 

"Patient 333", a sailor, lives in Ward 9, southern Vung Tau Town. On May 30 he came to Vietnam from Malaysia aboard the Pacific Vung Tau, and was quarantined on entry.

He tested negative on May 31. But on Thursday, when he was about to leave the quarantine center after 14 days, he tested positive. He is currently being treated at Ba Ria Hospital.

Of the 333 Covid-19 patients, 323 have recovered. Vietnam has gone 57 days without community transmission.

The 10 current patients are being treated at various medical facilities and are stable. Three have tested negative once and one has tested negative twice.

The 43-year-old British pilot, the most seriously ill patient in Vietnam, is recovering well and can now sit on his own in a wheelchair.

Nearly 6,000 people entering the country from pandemic areas are in quarantine, 139 in hospitals, 5,000 at quarantine centers and the rest at home.

The pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, and claimed more than 419,000 lives.
    

