Man returning from China is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 case

A man wears protective gears at a checkpoint near China border in northern Vietnam, February 16, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

"Patient 334" is from Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District. On January 14, he traveled to China and could not return to Vietnam because of travel restrictions.

On May 31, when lockdown measures had been relaxed, he flew from China’s Hubei Province to Nanning and then entered to Vietnam via Mong Cai in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Upon entry, he was taken to a centralized quarantine area in Mong Cai. His first test taken by Quang Ninh’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention on June 3 showed he was negative. However, the second test on June 11 came back positive.

The man is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Of the 334 Covid-19 patients recorded in Vietnam, 323 have recovered. Among the active patients, one has tested negative once and three twice.

The country has gone 58 days without community transmission of the disease.

Its most critical Covid-19 patient, a 43-year-old British pilot who was declared free of the novel coronavirus three weeks ago, is recovering from lung infection and has stopped relying on a ventilator.

He can sit on his own in a wheelchair and is receiving further physical therapy.

Nearly 6,000 people entering the country from pandemic areas are in quarantine, 136 in hospitals, 5,000 at quarantine centers and the rest at home.

The pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories, and claimed more than 428,740 lives.