Man kills himself after shooting girlfriend to death in Vietnam: police

By Phuoc Tuan   August 12, 2017 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
The plantation where a man was found dead after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Dong Nai on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

Locals heard many gun shots before seeing him flee from a house where a teenage girl was left to die.

A man in the southern province of Dong Nai was found dead with injuries to his head on Friday night after a three hour police hunt for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Officers in the province, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City, said they found the body of the 34-year-old suspect in a plantation at 10 p.m. on Friday, next to a gun.

The spot was around 800 meters, or 2,600 feet, from the house where he allegedly shot a schoolgirl to death.

Locals alerted the police after they heard many gun shots from the house before seeing him run away. Police sent around 100 officers and trained dogs to search for him.

They said they had called for his surrender but he kept firing at them.

The girl’s family said she and the man had been in a relationship for a long time, but it became tense recently.

The incident shocked the entire neighborhood and drew many curious onlookers.

Investigation is ongoing.

Tags: Vietnam Dong Nai shooting crimes
 
