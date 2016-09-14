Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

A member of the ground control unit at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport died on Wednesday morning after his car caught on fire.

A source from the international airport said the car was heavily damaged after going up in flames at around 1 a.m. while parked in the international terminal.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire in two minutes, but the driver did not survive.

The incident did not affect flight safety or schedules at the airport, the source said.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire.

