VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

By    September 14, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Firefighters were unable to save the driver from the deadly flames.

A member of the ground control unit at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport died on Wednesday morning after his car caught on fire.

A source from the international airport said the car was heavily damaged after going up in flames at around 1 a.m. while parked in the international terminal.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire in two minutes, but the driver did not survive.

The incident did not affect flight safety or schedules at the airport, the source said.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of the fire.

Related news:

>Golf buggies power up at Hanoi airport

>Heavy rains turn Saigon airport to seaport

Tags: Vietnam aviation airports
 
Read more
Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

2 missing, dozens unaccounted for as Vietnam hydropower tunnel breaks

2 missing, dozens unaccounted for as Vietnam hydropower tunnel breaks

Revival plan for massive steel plant tests Vietnam after Formosa disaster

Revival plan for massive steel plant tests Vietnam after Formosa disaster

 
go to top