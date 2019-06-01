VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man gets life for raping two minor girls

By Minh Cuong   June 1, 2019 | 01:08 pm GMT+7
Man gets life for raping two minor girls
Tran Huu Thinh stands in court in Quang Ninh Province for raping two young girls, May 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Khanh.

A Quang Ninh court in northern Vietnam sentenced Tran Huu Thinh to prison in life for raping his nieces-in-law, then 11 and 3.

Between October 2017 and September 2018, Thinh, 40, raped the younger girl once and the other one several times, investigation found. He also conducted lewd acts on the older one, now 13.

During the investigation and at the trial this week, Thinh admitted to everything he had done.

The court said Thinh’s behavior was serious and dangerous. Aside from life imprisonment, he was ordered to compensate the victims VND50 million ($2,100).

Official data from last year showed that out of 1,600 reported cases of child abuse in Vietnam, 80 percent involved sexual assault, and in most cases, the perpetrators were someone close to the children or having authority over them, such as neighbors, relatives or teachers.

Related News:

Children protection

Five eighth-grade students drown in central Vietnam

Five eighth-grade students drown in central Vietnam

‘Fatherly love,’ says teacher caught molesting teenage girls

‘Fatherly love,’ says teacher caught molesting teenage girls

Vietnam moves up in country rankings for providing safe, healthy childhood

Vietnam moves up in country rankings for providing safe, healthy childhood

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese man Vietnam child raping Vietnam girl raping Vietnam child sexual abuse
 
Read more
Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

Vietnam busts hacker group behind hundreds of cyberattacks

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

 
go to top