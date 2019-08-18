Man dies as electric wire falls on him in Saigon cafe

Hoa, a security guard and motorbike taxi driver, passed out after the wire fell on him at the cafe in Tan Binh District.

People rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, 48, a local, told loal media, "The wire first fell on a wall before ricocheting on to [Hoa]."

The local police are investigating.