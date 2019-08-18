VnExpress International
Man dies as electric wire falls on him in Saigon cafe

By Phan Anh   August 18, 2019 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
A man climbs on an electric post to repair the electricity network in HCMC, July 12, 2019. Photo by Shutterstock/xuanhuongho.

Luong Nhat Hoa, 60, was electrocuted by a falling electric wire inside a Saigon coffee shop Saturday, a newspaper reported.

Hoa, a security guard and motorbike taxi driver, passed out after the wire fell on him at the cafe in Tan Binh District.

People rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, 48, a local, told loal media, "The wire first fell on a wall before ricocheting on to [Hoa]."

The local police are investigating.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese HCMC Saigon Ho Chi Minh accident electric electrocution death
 
