Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City

By Son Hoa   April 17, 2017 | 06:43 pm GMT+7

Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.

Locals in Ho Chi Minh City were shocked to see a young man climbing a power pylon in District 12 when they woke up on Monday morning.

The man proceeded to walk a tight-rope along the power cable while screaming and shouting.

Local authorities were called to the scene after the crowd failed to persuade him to come down. They quickly cut the power to the lines, resulting in a blackout in the neighborhood.

Thirteen firefighters and a fire engine were dispatched to rescue the man. After placing inflatable rescue cushions under the line, the firefighters successfully reached the young man and carried him down safely.

man-dices-with-death-on-power-cable-walk-in-ho-chi-minh-city

Firefighters carry Thanh down. Photo taken from video.

The man was later identified as Ly Trung Thanh, 23. Police suspect that he may have been under the influence of drugs.

Last month, another man climbed a transmission tower in the neighboring province of Binh Duong. Le Dinh Bay, 29, climbed the 50-meter tower on March 25 and stayed up there for eight hours before safely climbing down himself.

Tags: Vietnam power line drug rescue
 
