Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police

Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a truck container, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Hannah McKay.

The 40-year-old from County Armagh in Northern Ireland has been charged with 39 offenses of manslaughter as well as immigration offenses, Essex Police said in a statement.

He will appear at Dublin’s High Court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths.