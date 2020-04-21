Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police
By Reuters
April 21, 2020 | 07:35 am GMT+7
Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a truck container, in Grays, Essex, Britain, October 23, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Hannah McKay.
Ronan Hughes was arrested in Ireland on Monday in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found in a truck trailer in Essex, southeast England, last October.
The 40-year-old from County Armagh in Northern Ireland has been charged with 39 offenses of manslaughter as well as immigration offenses, Essex Police said in a statement.
He will appear at Dublin’s High Court on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths.