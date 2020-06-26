Man arrested for sexual assault of 9-, 10-year-old girls

Pham Van Bien, 47, of Dong Luong Commune in Thanh Hoa Province's Lang Chanh District is suspected to have an accomplice, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Quang Thuy, head of the Lang Chanh police, said on Friday.

Local authorities said on June 6 and 7 there were complaints of sexual assault of the four girls by two people.

The victims are students of Dong Luong Primary School in Dong Luong Commune.

A school spokesperson said the four girls are back at school and are in stable health and mental condition.

The case has been transferred to the Thanh Hoa Province police department.

Adults engaging in molestation act with people under 16 face jail terms of six months to three years in Vietnam.