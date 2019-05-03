VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man arrested for molesting seven-year-olds in child’s school

By Sen    May 3, 2019 | 10:48 am GMT+7

A man has been arrested in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang for allegedly molesting six seven-year-old girls at a primary school.

On Thursday police began questioning Nguyen Tan Thanh, 47, and he is likely to face charges of "molesting children under 16."

On April 24, when Thanh dropped his son off at school, he inappropriately touched the cheeks and private parts of three students sitting in a classroom, Vietnam Plus reported.

They are seven years old, but their names have not been disclosed.

One of the victims told their mother about what happened. Truong, the mother, confronted the groper who apologized. She then complained to the police.

Preliminary investigation by the police found that Thanh had similarly abused three other students of the same age that day.

If found guilty, he faces imprisonment of six months to three years.

Official data on sexual harassment is not regularly published in Vietnam. But out of 1,600 reported cases of child abuse last year, 80 percent involved sexual assault, the Ministry of Public Security said at a conference last month.

Related News:
Tags: child molestation Mekong Delta minor sexual harassment sexual abuse sexual assault child abuse An Giang children
 
Read more
80 customers caught using drugs in Da Nang bar

80 customers caught using drugs in Da Nang bar

UK compensates Vietnamese teen for illegal detainment, attempted rape

UK compensates Vietnamese teen for illegal detainment, attempted rape

Aussie warships to make friendly visit to Vietnam

Aussie warships to make friendly visit to Vietnam

Vietnam holds state funeral for former president Le Duc Anh

Vietnam holds state funeral for former president Le Duc Anh

Drunk driver in Hanoi accident that killed two women arrested

Drunk driver in Hanoi accident that killed two women arrested

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s use of force on fishers

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s use of force on fishers

Four Vietnamese caught poaching in Cambodia

Four Vietnamese caught poaching in Cambodia

 
go to top