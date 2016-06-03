VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man and children killed by electric shock in river east of Hanoi

By Phuong Hoa, Vo Hai   June 3, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Four children and a man died on June 2 in Bac Ninh Province after hitting a power line with an iron gangway.

The incident happened by the Cau River in Dong Xuyen Village, Dong Tien Ward, according to local authorities. Deputy Chairman of Dong Tien's People's Committee Nguyen Duc Toan told VnExpress that the man was the owner of fish cages in the river.

The man, 37, had asked four children, aged from 11 to 16, to help him carry the iron gangway across to one of his cages. “Unfortunately the gangway hit an electrical cable and all five died from a massive electric shock,” Toan said.

Two of the children were related, he added.

Police in Bac Ninh are treating the fatal incident as a particularly serious case. They have cordoned off the scene, conducted autopsies and handed the bodies over to the families for burial. The funerals were held by the victims’ relatives on the same night.

A village resident said many people have been swimming in the river during the recent heat wave. “Now the whole village is focusing on arranging a funeral for them. Everyone is stunned and mourning over their coffins.”

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter

Tags: electrocuted children fatal accident
Read more
HCMC initiates flood control project worth $446 mln

HCMC initiates flood control project worth $446 mln

Live: Shangri-La Dialogue Keynote Address

Live: Shangri-La Dialogue Keynote Address

Vietnam sends top general to Shangri-la; maritime dispute on agenda

Vietnam sends top general to Shangri-la; maritime dispute on agenda

Bob Kerrey speaks out after Vietnamese anger at his role in Fulbright University

Bob Kerrey speaks out after Vietnamese anger at his role in Fulbright University

Tech moguls declare era of artificial intelligence

Tech moguls declare era of artificial intelligence

Mass fish death cause identified, results yet to be announced

Mass fish death cause identified, results yet to be announced

Hanoi expansion drives coach stations to outskirts of city

Hanoi expansion drives coach stations to outskirts of city

Authorities withdraw best-seller on South Vietnam's unofficial First Lady

Authorities withdraw best-seller on South Vietnam's unofficial First Lady

 
go to top