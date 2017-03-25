Malaysian ex-cop gets three-year jail term for smuggling Vietnamese immigrants

A former Malaysian policeman has been sentenced to three years in jail for smuggling three Vietnamese illegal immigrants, but he sought to defer the sentence to file an appeal, Bernama reported.

Abdul Hamid Othman was found guilty at a Friday trial for taking the three Vietnamese through an immigration post in December 2014, and the court ordered him to serve the jail term immediately, the Malaysian news agency said.

The defendant has asked the court to defer the sentence as he wanted to file an appeal to a higher court, the report said.

The judge has allowed the deferment on the condition the accused filed his notice of appeal on the same day and paid bail of RM25,000 ($5,650).

Bernama did not name any of the Vietnamese nationals nor give their current whereabouts.