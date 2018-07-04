Malaysian cops nab Vietnamese robbers

Malaysian police forces are seen in a file photo by AFP.

Police in Malaysia have detained a group of five Vietnamese men engaged in a string of robberies since early 2017 that caused losses estimated at RM100,000 ($24,703), The Star reported.

The Vietnamese gang, aged between 25 and 30, had gained notoriety in Kedah state in the northwest of Malaysia for committing 20 robberies over the past two years.

They broke into shopping malls, warehouses, factories and petrol stations, drilled into safe boxes and stole valuables.

The men were caught red-handed at around 4 a.m. (local time) on Monday as they were trying to break into a factory in the Kedah’s Kubang Pasu district.

They had tied up a security guard before ransacking the office and drilling into its safe boxes that contained RM5,000 ($1,230), police officers said.

The police seized various break-in tools including crowbars, grinders, screw drivers, grinder blades, cutters and other implements found in the gang’s cars.

The robberies, which are believed to have been committed by the professional gang, have been rampant in a few districts across the state over years, prompting police officers to launch a crackdown to track down the culprits.

The men will be held in custody pending further investigation and follow-up action.