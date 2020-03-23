Malaysia returnee Vietnam's 123rd Covid-19 patient

March 23, 2020 alone saw 10 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"Patient 123" lived in Malaysia’s Sarawar state for about four months before arriving March 17 in Bandar Seri Begawa, capital of Brunei, from where she boarded Royal Brunei Airlines flight BI381, seat 27K, landing the same day at Saigon’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

She then took a bus to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre and self-quarantined at home. She came into contact with two people at home who have not shown any symptoms so far.

The girl has tested Covid-19 positive, the Health Ministry confirmed Monday evening.

With "Patient 123," Vietnam confirmed 10 new infections on Monday. "Patient 122" is a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Thailand. Her swab samples were confirmed positive at the Da Nang Center for Disease Control.

The country has recorded 106 new cases since March 6, with 105 still under treatment and one having recovered last week. Of the active cases, 12 have tested negative either once or twice.

Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions.

Starting Sunday, in an unprecedented move, Vietnam suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 14,700 people, spreading to 192 countries and territories thus far.