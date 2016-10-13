VnExpress International
Malaysia rescues 26 Vietnamese women from alleged human trafficking ring

By VnExpress   October 13, 2016 | 04:59 am GMT+7

The women were forced to work as 'guest relations officers' at an entertainment venue.

Police in the Malaysian state of Selangor have rescued 26 Vietnamese women following a raid at an entertainment center in Bandar Botanic township, according to media reports.

Three Indonesian, eight Chinese and four Lao women have also been freed during the raid, the Vietnam News Agency and Malaysia’s The Star Online reported Wednesday.

The women, aged between 18 and 35, were forced to work as so-called "guest relations officers" and are believed to be victims of human trafficking, according to the Malaysian daily.

A 36-year-old Malaysian man, who was the business manager, was arrested during the raid, a police officer said. He added that initial investigations showed the entertainment outlet has been operating since early this year.

It remains unclear what services were provided at the center and if the women were forced to do sex work.

Tags: Vietnamese women human trafficking Malaysia
 
