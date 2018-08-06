VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Malaysia detains nine Vietnamese women for illegal sex work

By Nguyen Quy   August 6, 2018 | 01:16 pm GMT+7

Malaysian authorities have arrested 24 women, including nine Vietnamese, in an anti-prostitution raid in Melaka.

The raid was conducted on Saturday following several months’ surveillance of an old building on Jalan Tun Ali Street that hosted a small pub and 10 rooms which were used for prostitution, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Chee Leong, head of the anti-prostitution operation, said that the 24 women, 15 Thai and 9 Vietnamese, were illegal sex workers.

Prior to the crackdown, local officials had several times failed to access the highly-secured building with its entrance gate carefully locked and many security cameras installed to detect any raid, officials said.

During Saturday’s raid, officials also apprehended six men, including a supervisor, two guards, and three customers. They are being held pending further investigation.

Last year, the Malaysian police had launched a large-scale crackdown on prostitution dens and nabbed 28 women, including five Vietnamese nationals who were alleged to have entered Malaysia with 90-day social visit passes.

Vietnam reported 670 human trafficking victims last year, down almost half from 1,128 in 2016. Most victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas who were sold to men seeking wives in China, Malaysia and South Korea, or just to bear children, or work as prostitutes in these countries.

Related News:
Tags: Malaysia prostitution raid Vietnamese women Melaka prostitutes
 
Read more
Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

Raging waters, bedlam on streets as rain pummels Dong Nai

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Vietnam banker gets 20 years jail term in second sentence

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases

Prolonged flooding leaves Hanoi residents suffering skin diseases

US pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Indo-Pacific region

US pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Indo-Pacific region

China, SE Asian states hold simulated naval drill

China, SE Asian states hold simulated naval drill

 
go to top