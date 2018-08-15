Malaysia crackdown on massage parlors snags 8 Vietnamese

Eight massage parlors in Jalan Bahri Town, Muar District, were raided Sunday as police officers acted on “tip-offs” that foreign women were providing ‘special’ services in these establishments.

The massage packages in these parlors cost MYR100 to MYR150 ($24.38-$36.57).

The raids were part of an anti-illegal immigration operation, dubbed Ops Mega 3.0. The Sunday raids netted a total of 27 foreigners - 15 Thais, eight Vietnamese, three Chinese and one from Myanmar.

Six locals, including Malaysian supervisors and cashiers of the premises, were also apprehended during the raid, The Star quoted the Malaysian Immigration Department as saying on Tuesday.

All the detainees are being held at the Immigration Department Depot at Pekan Nenas pending further investigation.

Earlier this month, Malaysian police detained 24 women, including nine Vietnamese, in an anti-prostitution raid in Melaka.

Vietnam reported 670 human trafficking victims last year, down almost half from 1,128 in 2016. Most victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas who were sold to men seeking wives in China, Malaysia and South Korea, for bearing children, or as sex workers in these countries.