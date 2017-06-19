VnExpress International
Malaysia arrests 26 Vietnamese for illegal fishing: report

By VnExpress   June 19, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Their two boats were seized with an estimated $117,000 worth of catch.

Malaysian authorities have arrested 26 Vietnamese for illegal fishing in Malaysian waters, according to VietnamPlus.

The fishermen, aged 17 to 35, were caught on the night of June 8 fishing about 127 nautical miles off the coast of Miri in the northeastern state of Sarawak, the news site quoted a Malaysian maritime official as saying.

Miri authorities seized a total catch of 70 tons, with an estimated value of MYR500,000 ($117,000) from two boats. The boats were suspected to be using fake registration numbers.

The fishermen and their boats have been taken to a detention center in Miri for further action.

Malaysia reportedly arrested more than 50 Vietnamese and seized their boats for illegal fishing in three separate incidents in April. Last December another 12 Vietnamese were also arrested in Malaysia.

Vietnam’s authorities are trying to raise awareness about maritime boundaries and international maritime laws and to conduct frequent patrols to prevent potential violations, according to the news report.

