Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Two medical staff walk near a "Quarantine Zone" sign at Cu Chi Field Hospital for novel coronavirus suspected patients in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh.

As of Friday, 1,762 people coming from countries and territories with reported cases of Covid-19 were quarantined at different facilities across Hanoi. The majority, or 752, are isolated at Hanoi Military High Command in Son Tay Town.

Over 500 people are in quarantine at two other zones established by the military on Friday morning. 77 have been taken in by the Hanoi Police Hospital's quarantine rooms, according to Hanoi’s Department of Health.

Apart from the quarantined individuals, the city is also monitoring 305 people coming from outbreak areas, 50 among them arriving from South Korea. One person suspected to have contracted the virus is currently under strict observation.

In Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s largest city, 220 people are quarantined at Cu Chi Field Hospital in the outlying district of Cu Chi, while 13 others are held at other medical facilities across the city.

Nearly 3,000 people under house quarantine have completed the 14-day period. As of Friday, 54 remain in home quarantine.

44 people who came in contact with previously confirmed cases were also put under quarantine but have not shown any symptoms after the monitoring period. 46 people suspected to have contracted the virus later tested negative. The city currently has no suspected infections.

The central city of Da Nang reported 24 suspected cases are being quarantined in hospitals. A separate quarantine zone is closely monitoring 266 people.

Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta has quarantined 28 people from South Korea since Tuesday, including three South Korean nationals.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam only has 79 suspected cases left, and nearly 5,000 people who were near and/or arrived directly from coronavirus-hit areas are being monitored, according to Vietnam Center for Public Health Emergency Response.

Vietnam has suspended entry from all coronavirus epicenters since Tuesday, to include cities in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. Those coming from areas that have reported infection cases are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering Vietnam.

The country's last Covid-19 patient out of 16 confirmed infections was discharged Wednesday. Vietnam has recorded no new infections in the last two weeks.

The global death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic has reached 2,858, mostly in China, followed by Iran at 26, Italy at 17 and South Korea at 13.