VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off northern Vietnam

By An Hong   April 24, 2016 | 12:45 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s northern Dien Bien province was hit by an earthquake, measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, on Saturday morning, according a statement by the Institute of Geophysics.

The earthquake occurred at 6:1 am in Muong Nhe district, Dien Bien province, and lasted about five seconds, the report said.

The epicenter was said to lie in Quang Lam and Nam Ke Communes at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The quake is the third seismic activity to have been recorded in Dien Bien province this year.

Statistics show a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Muong Pon district on January 21, and one 2.6 magnitude quake was felt in Tuan Giao district on January 13.

There has been no confirmation of casualties and damages.

The Institute warned that at such a level and duration of seismic activity, the quake could cause cracks on residential houses.

Seismologists said Vietnam’s geographic location near fault lines put it at risk for moderate earthquakes.

Tags: earthquake vietnam dien bien
 
Read more
PM orders nationwide environmental check after fish deaths; oil spill and earthquake not to blame

PM orders nationwide environmental check after fish deaths; oil spill and earthquake not to blame

Clock ticking for directions on new laws on investment and enterprises

Clock ticking for directions on new laws on investment and enterprises

Vietnam, China conclude 11th joint fishing patrol in Gulf of Tonkin

Vietnam, China conclude 11th joint fishing patrol in Gulf of Tonkin

China could deploy maritime nuclear platforms in S. China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

China could deploy maritime nuclear platforms in S. China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

Hailstones the size of egg hits central provinces

Hailstones the size of egg hits central provinces

PM establishes working group to review PetroVietnam operations amid plunging oil prices

PM establishes working group to review PetroVietnam operations amid plunging oil prices

Hundreds of Saigon trees die with chemical traces

Hundreds of Saigon trees die with chemical traces

Fire destroys Vietnamese market near Czech – Germany border

Fire destroys Vietnamese market near Czech – Germany border

 
go to top