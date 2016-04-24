Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off northern Vietnam

The earthquake occurred at 6:1 am in Muong Nhe district, Dien Bien province, and lasted about five seconds, the report said.

The epicenter was said to lie in Quang Lam and Nam Ke Communes at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The quake is the third seismic activity to have been recorded in Dien Bien province this year.

Statistics show a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Muong Pon district on January 21, and one 2.6 magnitude quake was felt in Tuan Giao district on January 13.

There has been no confirmation of casualties and damages.

The Institute warned that at such a level and duration of seismic activity, the quake could cause cracks on residential houses.

Seismologists said Vietnam’s geographic location near fault lines put it at risk for moderate earthquakes.