'Looking down' on Andy Murray from Vietnam

Ly Hoang Nam is now 337 places higher than Andy Murray, who not so long ago was ranked the best player in the world and has his name carved two times on the Wimbledon winners’ board.

Murray’s plunge from the peak in the manner of a bungee jumper, from 149 to 839, has happened because he has hardly played any tennis since Wimbledon 2017 due to injury. Since the ATP ranks players by collecting their scores in tournaments, he earned just 31 points in the last year.

Andy Murray's position dropped dramatically after a year due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Nam has not been doing very well. He was runner-up in a F1 Futures tournament, but was eliminated early in F2 and F3 tournaments. Despite this, he scored 57 points.

Nam is still Vietnam’s top player and the only one to win a Grand Slam title, when he won the boys’ Wimbledon doubles title in 2015 with Indian partner Sumit Nagal. His highest ATP singles ranking was 430 on May 21.