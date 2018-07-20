VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

'Looking down' on Andy Murray from Vietnam

By Tuan Hoang   July 20, 2018 | 09:42 am GMT+7

A Vietnamese tennis ace has slipped two places in the latest world rankings but scaled a peak that he might not have dreamt of.

Looking down on Andy Murray from Vietnam

Ly Hoang Nam is now 337 places higher than Andy Murray, who not so long ago was ranked the best player in the world and has his name carved two times on the Wimbledon winners’ board.

Murray’s plunge from the peak in the manner of a bungee jumper, from 149 to 839, has happened because he has hardly played any tennis since Wimbledon 2017 due to injury. Since the ATP ranks players by collecting their scores in tournaments, he earned just 31 points in the last year.

Andy Murrays position dropped dramatically after a year due to his injury

Andy Murray's position dropped dramatically after a year due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Nam has not been doing very well. He was runner-up in a F1 Futures tournament, but was eliminated early in F2 and F3 tournaments. Despite this, he scored 57 points.

Nam is still Vietnam’s top player and the only one to win a Grand Slam title, when he won the boys’ Wimbledon doubles title in 2015 with Indian partner Sumit Nagal. His highest ATP singles ranking was 430 on May 21.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam tennis players Ly Hoang Nam Andy Murray sports
 
Read more
Vietnam deports American citizen for disturbing order during SEZ law protest

Vietnam deports American citizen for disturbing order during SEZ law protest

Hanoi rejects cable car line over Red River

Hanoi rejects cable car line over Red River

Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

Vietnam probes outrageous fraud in national high school exam

Vietnam probes outrageous fraud in national high school exam

The men who lorded over Vietnam's drug valley

The men who lorded over Vietnam's drug valley

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

Vietnam Airlines pilots found responsible for plane landing on wrong runway

Vietnam Airlines pilots found responsible for plane landing on wrong runway

 
go to top