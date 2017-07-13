locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam

|
This is what locals in Huong Hoa District found recently in a forest lying an hour's drive from National Highway 9.
|
Most of the trees are mature.
|
Some of them have a diameter of nearly one meter.
|
They are being cut down for timber before being moved out of the forest.
|
According to locals, to process a tree at this size, people would have to camp in the forest.
|
If it wasn't for the locals, this timber would have been smuggled out of the forest unnoticed by authorities
|
Representatives from Quang Tri's ranger department told local media on Wednesday that they had not received any reports of the situation.