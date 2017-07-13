VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Locals uncover illegal logging operation deep in the jungle of central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   July 13, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

Authorities in Quang Tri Province claim they had no knowledge of what was going on.

locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam

This is what locals in Huong Hoa District found recently in a forest lying an hour's drive from National Highway 9.
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-1

Most of the trees are mature.
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-2

Some of them have a diameter of nearly one meter.
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-3

They are being cut down for timber before being moved out of the forest.
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-4

According to locals, to process a tree at this size, people would have to camp in the forest.
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-5

If it wasn't for the locals, this timber would have been smuggled out of the forest unnoticed by authorities
locals-uncover-illegal-logging-operation-deep-in-the-jungle-of-central-vietnam-6

Representatives from Quang Tri's ranger department told local media on Wednesday that they had not received any reports of the situation.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Quang Tri deforestation
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top