VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Local councilor candidates accused of drug trafficking

May 15, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Local councilor candidates accused of drug trafficking
Vi Van Thuong (L) and Vi Thi Eu (R). Photo by C.A/VnExpress

Two candidates running for the People’s Council in a commune in the central province of Thanh Hoa have been removed from the ballot paper after they were seized on Thursday on drug smuggling charges.

They are Vi Dinh Thuong, 49, chairman of the Fartherland Front in Muong Ly commune in the mountainous district of Muong Lat, and Vi Thi Eu, 46, vice chairwoman of the Women's Union in the commune. Eu is Thuong’s wife.They were caught carrying heroin on May 12 in Quan Hoa district, also in Thanh Hoa province. They told police they bought the heroin in Van Ho district, Son La province, and planned to sell it in Muong Ly to pay off their debts. 

Muong Lat district's Party Committee has suspended Thuong, who was secretary of the committee for the 2010-2015 tenure, pending further investigation.Vietnam is scheduled to hold elections to select new members of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2016-2021 tenure on May 22 this year.

Tags: People’s Council election drug
 
Read more
Lao PM makes first foreign visit to Vietnam

Lao PM makes first foreign visit to Vietnam

Vietnam urges Japan to take more active role in settling maritime dispute

Vietnam urges Japan to take more active role in settling maritime dispute

S. Korea to reopen labor market to Vietnamese migrant workers

S. Korea to reopen labor market to Vietnamese migrant workers

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to accompany Obama on Vietnam visit

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to accompany Obama on Vietnam visit

Vietnam, U.S. hold civil-military exercise ahead of Obama visit

Vietnam, U.S. hold civil-military exercise ahead of Obama visit

UK trains Vietnamese military to counter maritime threats

UK trains Vietnamese military to counter maritime threats

U.S.-based reactionary group behind mass fish death rallies in Saigon: police

U.S.-based reactionary group behind mass fish death rallies in Saigon: police

Vietnam named as new child sex tourism destination

Vietnam named as new child sex tourism destination

 
go to top