Local councilor candidates accused of drug trafficking

They are Vi Dinh Thuong, 49, chairman of the Fartherland Front in Muong Ly commune in the mountainous district of Muong Lat, and Vi Thi Eu, 46, vice chairwoman of the Women's Union in the commune. Eu is Thuong’s wife.They were caught carrying heroin on May 12 in Quan Hoa district, also in Thanh Hoa province. They told police they bought the heroin in Van Ho district, Son La province, and planned to sell it in Muong Ly to pay off their debts.

Muong Lat district's Party Committee has suspended Thuong, who was secretary of the committee for the 2010-2015 tenure, pending further investigation.Vietnam is scheduled to hold elections to select new members of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2016-2021 tenure on May 22 this year.