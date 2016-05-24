The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
Most Read
US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals
1
13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
2
Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors
3
Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media
4
Day of Happiness 2018: How happy is Vietnam?
5
Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City
May 24, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
Press Briefing by State Secretary John Kerry, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz and Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes in Ho Chi Minh City.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Principal Deputy Press Secretary
Eric Schultz
Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications
Ben Rhodes
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
Obama's schedule for the last day in Vietnam
Vietnam arms ban lifting is not about China: John Kerry
Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry
Vietnam the biggest beneficiary if Obama can pass TPP
Japan provides $2.5 million in urgent aid to drought-hit Vietnam
Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City
Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City
U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner
Reading:
Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World