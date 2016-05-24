Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City

After stopping by the Jade Pagoda, U.S. President Obama hosts a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs at Dreamplex, a co-working space for startups in HCM City on May 24.

The three leading Vietnamese entrepreneurs sitting down with the U.S. president for the talk include Khoa Pham, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Microsoft Vietnam, Lê Hoàng Uyên Vy, founder of Adayroi.com, an e-commerce website aiming to become Amazon of Vietnam, and Do Thi Thuy Hang, Vice president of Seedcom which invests in Vietnamese companies.

Obama: What makes start-ups successful is good ideas and human capital. Investors and infrastructure are important but most is people. If look at Vietnam now, culture of entrepreneurship is starting but is our education system equipping children good enough? You both young, remember how it is to go to school. When I did, there were no personal computers. How do you see education system adapts here?