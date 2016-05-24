VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Live: Obama talks to start-ups in Ho Chi Minh City

May 24, 2016 | 05:31 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Barack Obama is talking to the start-up community in Ho Chi Minh City. 

After stopping by the Jade Pagoda, U.S. President Obama hosts a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs at Dreamplex, a co-working space for startups in HCM City on May 24.

The three leading Vietnamese entrepreneurs sitting down with the U.S. president for the talk include Khoa Pham, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Microsoft Vietnam, Lê Hoàng Uyên Vy, founder of Adayroi.com, an e-commerce website aiming to become Amazon of Vietnam, and Do Thi Thuy Hang, Vice president of Seedcom which invests in Vietnamese companies.

*Refresh for the latest update

Obama: What makes start-ups successful is good ideas and human capital. Investors and infrastructure are important but most is people. If look at Vietnam now, culture of entrepreneurship is starting but is our education system equipping children good enough? You both young, remember how it is to go to school. When I did, there were no personal computers. How do you see education system adapts here?

Tags: Obama in Saigon
 
Read more
Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry

Vietnam and U.S. have reached a new point of relationship: John Kerry

Vietnam the biggest beneficiary if Obama can pass TPP

Vietnam the biggest beneficiary if Obama can pass TPP

Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City

Live: Press briefing by State Secretary John Kerry in Ho Chi Minh City

Japan provides $2.5 million in urgent aid to drought-hit Vietnam

Japan provides $2.5 million in urgent aid to drought-hit Vietnam

Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of Saigoneers welcome Obama to Ho Chi Minh City

U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner

U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner

Vietnam - U.S. Comprehensive Partnership: where it's heading

Vietnam - U.S. Comprehensive Partnership: where it's heading

Vietnamese and Americans are

Vietnamese and Americans are "getting along as human beings": Obama

 
go to top