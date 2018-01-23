Live from the stadium: 4,000 fans cheering on Vietnam in U23 Asian Cup semifinal

|
Thousands of Vietnamese fans have gathered at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium to cheer on their national team in the semifinal of the U-23 Asian Cup semifinal against Qatar.
"We've got the day off today so we've coime to the stadium to support the national team. We hope they will win!, said Lan Huong, a student from Hanoi Medical College.
The fans put on red shirts with yellow stars, and many have brought drums and horns to support the team.
A young fan at the stadium
The big match has also attracted many tourists.
The entrance fee is VND 20,000 ($1), and includes free drinks.
The organizers expected 1,500 people to turn up, but more than 4,000 are shouting on their team.
Spirits are running high at the stadium, with many fans still riding on the euphoria of the penalty shootout win against Iraq.
Fans hold their faces after Qatar scored the first goal.
The match has taken on national importance in Vietnam, with many people taking a half-day just to watch the game.
Fans celebrate Vietnam's equalizer.