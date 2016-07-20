Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City was forced to close a runway today due to damage caused by lightning, leaving only one runway left for planes to land and take off.

Due to the lightning strike, the runway was temporarily closed for repairs at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday, said Vo Huy Cuong, deputy director of the Central Aviation Department.

Airliners have been forced to adjust their schedules, especially flights from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tan Son Nhat is also expecting heavy rain that could delay repair work.

In July last year, the airport had to close the same runway for nearly four days after lightning struck twice in the same area.