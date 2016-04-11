Legislators fill vacancies on Council for National Defense and Security

VnExpress International
By Hoang Thuy, Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 11, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7

The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to appoint Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich and Minister of Public Security To Lam to the Council for National Defense and Security.

Phuc becomes deputy chairman of the council while Ngan, Lich and Lam are members. The NA allowed former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and former Defense Minister Phung Quang Thanh to leave their posts on the council earlier on Monday.

Under the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the state president is the commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and the ex officio chair of the Council for National Defense and Security. The state president nominates members of the council for the NA's approval. If the country is at war, the NA may assign the council special missions and authority, such as declaring a state of emergency and ordering the government, armed forces and foreign affairs forces to safeguard the country.

The NA also approved 13 new members of the National Election Council, which is headed by Chairwoman Ngan, on Monday.

