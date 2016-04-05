Legal age of Vietnamese children remains under 16

In total, 449 National Assembly deputies voted today during the ongoing final meeting of the 13th National Assembly, with 444 (about 90 percent) of votes in favor of maintaining the legal age of a child at under 16, with three against and two abstentions.

Vietnam’s 2004 Law on Child Protection, Care and Education stipulates that children prescribed in the law are Vietnamese citizens aged under 16 years.

Members of the National Assembly have been debating a new draft law that proposes raising the age from 16 to 18 to conform with international standards such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child that Viet Nam ratified in 1990.

Laws in most countries in the region, including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Laos and Mongolia, define a child as a person under the age of 18.