Late-season typhoon enters East Sea, threatens central Vietnam

On Monday Typhoon Nock-ten entered the East Sea, internationally known as the South China Sea, and is expected to bring heavy rains and floods to central Vietnam in the next few days.

At around 4 p.m., the typhoon was some 450 kilometers southeast off Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands, with wind speeds of up to 105 kilometers per hour. It is the tenth typhoon to form in the region this year.

Nock-ten is expected to move southwest before weakening into a low-pressure area in the next 24-48 hours.

The typhoon and cold winds from the north are forecast to trigger heavy rains across the central region between December 28 and January 2. There will be high risks of floods and landslides in provinces from Quang Tri down to Khanh Hoa.

According to AFP, a couple were reportedly killed by flood while an elderly man was crushed by a falling wall in the Philippines on Monday.

More than 383,000 people have fled their homes while over 80 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, the civil defense office of the Philippines said, as the unusually late typhoon marred Christmas celebrations in the largely Christian nation.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

