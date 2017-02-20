VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Laotian drug smugglers arrested after knife battle in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   February 20, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Laotian drug smugglers arrested after knife battle in northern Vietnam
The drug seized by police in a smuggling case in the central province of Nghe An. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

The two men may face the death penalty for smuggling heroin.

Police in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien arrested two Laotian nationals in possession of 3.5 kilograms of heroin on Sunday.

Vang A Chua, 23, and Thao So Po, 29, both resisted arrest and fought back at police with knives until they were finally captured, VietnamPlus reported.

Further investigations are under way.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws are strictly enforced, drug running continues in border areas.

Related news:

Drug ring gets life, death in northern Vietnam

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Tags: drug smuggling Laos Dien Bien
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top