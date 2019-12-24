Lao men captured with 28 kg of drugs in central Vietnam

Packs of heroin and meth are seized by police in Nghe An Province on December 23, 2019. Photo courtesy of Nghe An Police.

At around 3:30 a.m., local police and the border guards confronted two men in a vehicle of unspecified make on Ho Chi Minh Highway near Thanh Thuy Commune, Thanh Chuong District, Nghe An.

The men resisted fiercely and attempted to escape, but were captured.

The men have been identified as Lao nationals from Bolikhamsai Province.

Previously, in November, a Vietnamese drug ring was busted in Nghe An and over 12 kg of various drugs seized.

Vietnam has become a drug-trafficking hub in Southeast Asia, with drug busts becoming more frequent in recent years, despite it having some of the world’s toughest drug laws.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or over 2.5 kg of methamphetamine; and/or selling 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal drugs can face the death penalty.