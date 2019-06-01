VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam

By Anh Thu   June 1, 2019 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Lao man sentenced to death for smuggling 10 kilos of drugs to Vietnam
Lao man Tho No Bi stands trial in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam for drug smuggling, May 31, 2019. Photo courtesy of Nghe An Police.

A court in the central province of Nghe An sentenced a Lao man to death on Friday for carrying 10.7 kilos of drugs into Vietnam.

The indictment said Tho No Bi, 37, had been hired by another Lao national late last year to bring drugs of different kinds into Vietnam to find customers.

He then reached a man in northern Vietnam, who ordered six kilograms of methamphetamine and 48,000 ecstasy pills. The package was expected to fetch $48,000 and Bi was offered payment worth around $230 for the transaction.

He was arrested when carrying the drugs on his back, trekking through the border into Vietnam at Que Phong District of Nghe An.

He was charged with illegal trade of narcotics.

He admitted the crime, saying his family of nine kids usually had to struggle with poverty and hunger. He himself did not have a stable job and the income from farming could not help him and his wife afford raising their children, Dan Tri reported.

But the judge panel said the drug amount was "especially large" and that he should be sentenced to death.

Vietnam is known to have some of the world’s toughest drug laws.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

See more
Tags: Lao man Vietnam Lao man smuggle drug into Vietnam Vietnam drug smuggling
 
Read more
Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnam defense minister to promote cooperation at Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Vietnam culls 2 million pigs as African swine fever threatens large-scale farms

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Two endangered king cobras sent to wildlife reserve

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

Health ministry backs Hanoi on laughing gas ban

China polluting Vietnam's border rivers, warns military general

China polluting Vietnam's border rivers, warns military general

Vietnam ranked 13th most influential in Asia Pacific

Vietnam ranked 13th most influential in Asia Pacific

 
go to top