Lao man arrested with 60,000 ecstasy pills in central Vietnam

The man was driving a Lao-licensed truck at the border of Vietnam and Laos when he was stopped for a check by border guards in Quang Tri. They found the pills wrapped and taped in plastic bags.

The man's name has not been revealed, Vietnamese border guards' news portal said Monday, adding that the incident is being investigated further.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, which is the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years, despite it having some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws, including death sentences for drug smuggling and trading.